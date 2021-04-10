Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

