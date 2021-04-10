Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $324.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $341.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

