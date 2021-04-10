Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.78.

