Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. Model Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% during the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,725,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,377,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,978,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.61 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

