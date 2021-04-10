Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of -100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $41.21.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

