Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,770 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,273,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $29.90 and a one year high of $30.68.

