Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 21,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,902,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

