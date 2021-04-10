Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ANTM opened at $361.01 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.65 and a 12 month high of $379.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.65 and a 200-day moving average of $312.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

