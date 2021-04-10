Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 18,485 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

