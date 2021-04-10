Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $64.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

