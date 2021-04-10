Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.67.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $507.51 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $516.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.52 and a 200-day moving average of $388.20.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

