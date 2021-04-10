Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,975 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after buying an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after buying an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after buying an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after buying an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS opened at $146.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

