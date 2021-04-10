Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 7,519 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $1,552,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after acquiring an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,850,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

