Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 81,065 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81,065 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $140.57 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.