Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 77,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 18,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 221,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 71,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.0% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $102.92 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.81. The company has a market cap of $198.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

