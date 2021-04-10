Chi Gastoken (CHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $656,670.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.41 or 0.00010641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $656,670.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Chi Gastoken

Chi Gastoken is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chi Gastoken’s official message board is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

