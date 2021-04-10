Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post sales of $283.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $284.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.30 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $280.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

