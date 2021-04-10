Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $405.20 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00617547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00081516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00030752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036686 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

