Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $24,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,525.67.

CMG opened at $1,531.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,374.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $728.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

