Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE CB opened at $160.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

