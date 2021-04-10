Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Church & Dwight posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 1,329,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,957. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

