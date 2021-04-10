Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Church & Dwight worth $109,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $86.79 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

