CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,270.67 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,182.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,071.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,820.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.