CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.06. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $257.00 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.