CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 17,675 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $380.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $377.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

