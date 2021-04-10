CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 442,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.27% of HollyFrontier as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $46,952,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

NYSE:HFC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

