CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 173,133 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,432 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $72.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

