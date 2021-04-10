CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,960 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,644,000 after purchasing an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $188,179,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.