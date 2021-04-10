CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

