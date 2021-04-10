CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.91 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,411 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

NWL stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

