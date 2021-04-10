CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,526 shares of company stock valued at $86,561,633. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $257.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.04 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

