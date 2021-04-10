CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $173.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 784,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $173,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $227.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $139.33 and a 12-month high of $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

