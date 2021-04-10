CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $180.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 3.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $180,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after acquiring an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,261,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

IWB opened at $232.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

