CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $200.91 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $200,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $217.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.41. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $118.06 and a 52 week high of $223.62.

