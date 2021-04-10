CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,137 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $140.57 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.