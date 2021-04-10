CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of FLIR Systems worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

