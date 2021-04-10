CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New $13.74 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 657,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

