CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 273,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.