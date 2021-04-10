CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,338 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

