CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 209,733 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 209,733 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 152,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 76,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 47,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 114,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

