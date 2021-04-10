CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases Shares of 312,500 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,831,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of ONEOK as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $868,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 38,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.2% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

