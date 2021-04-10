CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,222 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,662 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.