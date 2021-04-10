CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,512 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

NYSE IR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

