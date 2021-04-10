CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $176,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA stock opened at $337.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $338.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

