CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

IWS opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

