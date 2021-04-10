CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,060 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

