CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

