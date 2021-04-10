CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,493 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,493 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KeyCorp by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,307 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KeyCorp by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,378,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after purchasing an additional 598,256 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in KeyCorp by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.61 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

