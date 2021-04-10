CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,444 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $10,516,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $485.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.80 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

