CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 25,047 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,047 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.0% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $363,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

